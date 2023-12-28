Australian family fights to hold down caravan shelter during storm

Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitness footage shot on Christmas Day, Monday (December 25), showed the moment an Australian family fought to hold down their caravan shelter as a wild storm brought strong winds, lightning and heavy rain to Queensland state.

Footage showed Kanye Morrison holding onto the awning of his caravan as heavy wind and rain pummeled the Helensvale area. Fearing that trees would fall onto the caravan if they took shelter inside, Morrison said he managed to evacuate his family members – including his mother, brother, partner and two children – to a toilet block about 30 meters (98 feet) away.

“It was absolute chaos. We were jumping over trees and running around trees and trees were falling down all around us, it was like a movie. And we finally got into the toilet block,” said Morrison.

Morrison said he went to other caravans to evacuate more people during the storm, which he estimated to have lasted about 40 minutes. —Report from Reuters