Ukraine struck a large Russian landing warship in Crimea with cruise missiles in an overnight attack that killed at least one person and could hinder any Russian attempt to seize more Ukrainian territory along the Black Sea coast.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed the moment of the large explosion at the Crimean port of Feodosia on Tuesday (December 26), as thick plumes of smoke rose.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the positioning of the cranes seen in the background during the explosion and the shape of the smoke plume which matched corroborating aftermath imagery from the location. The surrounding building structures seen in reference footage for the video also matched with satellite imagery.

The Russian defense ministry, cited by the Interfax news agency, said Ukraine had used air-launched missiles to attack the port of Feodosia and that the Novocherkassk large landing ship had been damaged. —Report from Reuters