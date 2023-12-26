Israeli army video shows explosion in West Bank's Tulkarm

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli army on Tuesday (December 26) released footage showing an explosion in what was part of an operation in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the configuration of the building with red colour signage board, nearby buildings, road layout, and trees which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date of the video.

Israeli shellfire slammed into central Gaza on Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged no respite in attacks on Hamas, as residents of the coastal enclave mourned more dead in a war that has cost more than 20,000 Palestinian lives. —Report from Reuters