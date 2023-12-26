Drone footage shows funerals held for scores killed in Israeli airstrike

Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone video obtained by Reuters showed numerous funerals underway on Monday (December 25) in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.

It followed one of the enclave's deadliest nights in the 11-week-old battle between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian health officials said at least 70 people were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in the center of the besieged strip.

Strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Monday. Palestinian media said Israel stepped up air and ground shelling in central Gaza.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed 23, bringing total Palestinian fatalities overnight to more than 100. —Report from Reuters