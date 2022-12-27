Home  >  Overseas

Death toll from massive winter storm in US climbs to 50

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 10:00 PM

The brutal winter storm in the US now blamed for the deaths of at least 50 people.

The brunt of the blizzard was felt in New York where officials say the worst is not yet over. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2022
