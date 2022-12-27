Home > Overseas Death toll from massive winter storm in US climbs to 50 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2022 10:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The brutal winter storm in the US now blamed for the deaths of at least 50 people. The brunt of the blizzard was felt in New York where officials say the worst is not yet over. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight US winter storm New York /overseas/12/30/22/concern-over-china-covid-surge-understandable-who/sports/12/30/22/world-lost-great-sporting-icon-in-pele-olympics-chief/news/12/30/22/nasa-p34-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-novaliches/sports/12/30/22/pele-immortal-says-fifa/life/12/30/22/fashion-dame-vivienne-westwood-dies-aged-81