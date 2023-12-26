Widespread flooding in Thailand's south after heavy rain

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several provinces in southern Thailand were hit by severe flooding on Monday after days of heavy rain, Thai local media reported.

In Narathiwat province, flooded streams overflowed onto roads, cutting off access to some of them, according to Thai PBS.

The widespread flooding affected thousands of households, and residents were advised to move their belongings to higher grounds, said local media.

Emergency services at three medical centers in Narathiwat were affected by the floods but were able to stay up and running as of Monday.

The Thai government has ordered the army and health ministry to provide assistance to those affected, while the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation was working with local authorities to drain the flooded areas as quickly as possible.

(Production: Juarawee Kittisilpa)