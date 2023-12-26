Watch more on iWantTFC

The sky above the border between Gaza and southern Israel was filled with thick smoke on Tuesday (December 26) as fights continue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday (December 25) and vowed to keep up the fight against Hamas militants.

Hamas and smaller militant ally Islamic Jihad are believed to be holding more than 100 hostages from among 240 they captured during their Oct. 7 rampage through Israeli towns, when they killed 1,200 people.

Since then, Israel has laid much of the narrow strip to waste. The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million population have been driven from their homes. Nearly 20,700 Gazans have been killed, including 250 in the last 24 hours, according to authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza. —Report from Reuters