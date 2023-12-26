Pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets of New York City

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hundreds calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestinian conflict gathered in New York on Monday.

Footage captured the demonstrators marching along 50th Street in Midtown Manhattan, brandishing flags and displaying various signs advocating for a ceasefire reading “All I want for Christmas is a ceasefire now!”

According to a spokesperson from the New York Police Department (NYPD), "several individuals" were taken into custody during the protests. Additionally, one officer sustained minor injuries. Despite these incidents, the situation was swiftly brought under control by the NYPD and the demonstration was successfully dispersed without further escalation.

(Production: Scott Dill)