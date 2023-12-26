Home > Overseas Pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets of New York City Reuters Posted at Dec 26 2023 11:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hundreds calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestinian conflict gathered in New York on Monday. Footage captured the demonstrators marching along 50th Street in Midtown Manhattan, brandishing flags and displaying various signs advocating for a ceasefire reading “All I want for Christmas is a ceasefire now!” According to a spokesperson from the New York Police Department (NYPD), "several individuals" were taken into custody during the protests. Additionally, one officer sustained minor injuries. Despite these incidents, the situation was swiftly brought under control by the NYPD and the demonstration was successfully dispersed without further escalation. Israel launches deadly strikes in Gaza on Christmas Eve 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp (Production: Scott Dill) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Israel Hamas Palestine war US Gaza protest New York