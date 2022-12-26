Home  >  Overseas

China stops publishing daily COVID-19 figures amid surge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 26 2022 11:14 PM

China’s government is no longer publishing daily COVID-19 figures, including those for COVID-related deaths.

This has raised concerns Beijing is downplaying the severity of the COVID crisis in China, where places like Zhejiang Province are reportedly battling around a million new daily COVID infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 26, 2022
 
