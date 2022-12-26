Home > Overseas China stops publishing daily COVID-19 figures amid surge ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 26 2022 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC China’s government is no longer publishing daily COVID-19 figures, including those for COVID-related deaths. This has raised concerns Beijing is downplaying the severity of the COVID crisis in China, where places like Zhejiang Province are reportedly battling around a million new daily COVID infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 26, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight China COVID-19 coronavirus /news/12/30/22/nasa-p34-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-novaliches/sports/12/30/22/pele-immortal-says-fifa/life/12/30/22/fashion-dame-vivienne-westwood-dies-aged-81/business/12/30/22/sibuyas-sa-divisoria-bumaba-sa-p650-kada-kilo/overseas/12/30/22/us-chinese-jets-in-close-encounter-over-south-china-sea