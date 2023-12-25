Video shows Hamas extensive underground tunnel network in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli army on Sunday (December 24) released footage showing what it said an operation to dismantle Hamas’ Northern underground headquarters in Gaza.

The video showed a section of tunnel lined with white tiles, as well as a similarly designed bathroom with a basic shower, toilet and sink, and a work room with a corner table and bench. One tunnel had a drinking-water dispenser and a pile of bullets.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

Five Israeli hostages killed in Hamas captivity were recovered from an underground tunnel network in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday.

(Production: Roleen Tafakji, Hyunyoung Yi)