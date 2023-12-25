Toxic haze envelops India's capital

Watch more on iWantTFC

Visibility in New Delhi was reduced on Sunday (December 24) as a toxic haze engulfed the Indian capital.

Drone footage showed sections of the Yamuna River blanketed by a thick layer of the haze, and traffic moving on smoggy roads.

New Delhi was ranked by Swiss group IQAir as the second-most polluted city in the world as of 0730 GMT, with an air quality index (AQI) figure of 329 that placed it in the 'hazardous' category.

Air quality in New Delhi deteriorates every year in winter, when cold air traps pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning.

(Production: Kokkai Ng)