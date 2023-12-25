Crowds celebrate Christmas on Australia beach

Watch more on iWantTFC

The threat of wild weather wasn’t enough to turn away crowds celebrating Christmas at Australia’s iconic Bondi Beach on Monday (December 25).

Volunteer lifeguards wearing Santa hats kept a watchful eye over beachgoers who soaked up the hot weather and posed for photographs with a Christmas tree on the beach.

Barely a cloud was in sight as thousands flocked to the sunny beach to celebrate the festive occasion the Australian way.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned people to stay on alert, telling local media that “severe thunderstorms” and wet weather was still predicted to impact much of the country’s east coast.

(Production: Cordelia Hsu)