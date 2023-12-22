Israel video shows Hamas tunnels being destroyed

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israel’s army on Thursday (December 21) released a video it says shows Hamas’ tunnels being destroyed in Gaza.

"Last night (Wednesday), the IDF exposed the terrorist infrastructure embedded in Hamas' 'Elite Quarter' in Gaza City, including a large network of strategic underground tunnels which connect hideouts, and bureaus belonging to Hamas’ senior military and political leadership. Today (Thursday), the network of tunnels was destroyed in a controlled manner," a caption posted with the video read.

The caption further read: “Yahalom” Unit Combat Engineering Forces destroyed a network of underground tunnels in Hamas' "Elite Quarter" in Gaza City.”

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video by buildings, street layout, roundabout and stadium which matched satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

