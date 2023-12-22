Watch more on iWantTFC

Three Tacoma, Washington, police officers were acquitted on Thursday in the killing of an unarmed Black man whose dying pleas for air sparked protests in 2020, in a case bearing parallels to the murder of George Floyd in the same year.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins were found not guilty of murder and manslaughter charges, while a third officer, Timothy Rankine, was found not guilty of manslaughter following a trial that lasted more than two months.

The officers punched 33-year-old Manuel Ellis, put him in a chokehold and shot him with a stun gun on March 3, 2020, according to witness testimony and video evidence presented at trial.

Video footage showed Collins restraining Ellis by the neck as Burbank fired a Taser into his chest as he lay on the ground. Ellis could be heard repeatedly saying, "Can't breathe, sir," during the encounter and was declared dead at the scene.

(Production: Deborah Lutterbeck)