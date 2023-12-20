Tunnels from Hamas leaders' homes discovered under Gaza City

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli forces uncovered a network of tunnels running deep beneath central Gaza City from properties registered to Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas organizers of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, the military said on Wednesday (December 20).

Footage of the findings were released by the Israeli forces; Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed but was only able to confirm the location of parts of the video as Gaza City by the nearby buildings and surrounding structures seen in the video which match satellite and file imagery.

The tunnels were found when soldiers secured a central area of the city in recent days, spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told reporters.

Accessed by spiral staircases and an elevator up to 20 meters (66 ft) below ground, the tunnels were kitted out with electricity, plumbing, surveillance cameras and heavy blast doors, according to images shared with reporters by the military.

Israeli accuses the militant group of deliberately locating tunnels and other military infrastructure among civilians in order to use them as human shields.

Hamas, which rejects the accusation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

