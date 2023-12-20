Home > Overseas 'Surrender or die': Netanyahu tells Hamas Reuters Posted at Dec 21 2023 06:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (December 20) restated his vow to eradicate Hamas and told the group's members 'surrender or die'. In televised comments which suggested any possible new truce under consideration would be short-lived, Netanyahu repeated that the war would end only with Hamas eradicated, all hostages freed and Gaza posing no more threat. "Whoever thinks we will stop is detached from reality...All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking," he said in a statement on Wednesday. Hamas chief in Egypt for talks on Gaza truce and hostage release Israel has faced increasing pressure from its international allies to curb a military onslaught in Gaza that has laid waste to much of the densely populated coastal enclave in retaliation for the Hamas killing and kidnapping spree on Oct. 7. (Production: Nuha Sharaf) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos anc promo Read More: israel hamas israelhamas gaza benjamin netanyahu anc promo