'Surrender or die': Netanyahu tells Hamas

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (December 20) restated his vow to eradicate Hamas and told the group's members 'surrender or die'.

In televised comments which suggested any possible new truce under consideration would be short-lived, Netanyahu repeated that the war would end only with Hamas eradicated, all hostages freed and Gaza posing no more threat.

"Whoever thinks we will stop is detached from reality...All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Israel has faced increasing pressure from its international allies to curb a military onslaught in Gaza that has laid waste to much of the densely populated coastal enclave in retaliation for the Hamas killing and kidnapping spree on Oct. 7.

(Production: Nuha Sharaf)