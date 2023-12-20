Watch more on iWantTFC

A surveillance camera captured the moment when people sprinted out of a billiard hall in China's Gansu province as an earthquake jolted the northwest region late on Monday (December 18) night.

Video obtained by Reuters showed a group of men playing at a table in Linxia city when a loud rumbling stopped their game. The men then dashed out to safety as the rumbling grew increasingly louder and lights in the billiard hall started shaking.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the interior features and spatial layout of the place of business as well as its exterior matching to file and satellite images.

The magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted Jishishan county near the border straddling Gansu and Qinghai provinces a minute before midnight on Monday, killing at least 131 people and injuring hundreds more. —Report from Reuters