People run out of restaurant as quake hits northwest China

Reuters

Posted at Dec 19 2023 01:38 PM

Surveillance footage captured the moment when customers and staff dash out of a restaurant as a deadly quake struck Gansu province.

At least 111 people were killed when an earthquake collapsed buildings in northwest China, state media reported Tuesday.

The quake caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said.
