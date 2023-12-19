Home > Overseas People run out of restaurant as quake hits northwest China Reuters Posted at Dec 19 2023 01:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Surveillance footage captured the moment when customers and staff dash out of a restaurant as a deadly quake struck Gansu province. At least 111 people were killed when an earthquake collapsed buildings in northwest China, state media reported Tuesday. The quake caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber china, earthquake, anc promo Read More: china earthquake anc promo