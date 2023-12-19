Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Watch more on iWantTFC

A volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Monday following weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country's Meteorological Office said.

Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities had evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a 500-750-meter-long fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.

