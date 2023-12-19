Home > Overseas Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity Reuters Posted at Dec 19 2023 10:23 AM | Updated as of Dec 19 2023 10:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Monday following weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country's Meteorological Office said. Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities had evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a 500-750-meter-long fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system. Mayon Volcano alert lowered to level 2 Why some volcanoes just keep spewing lava (Production: Olga Vyshnevska) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber volcano, Iceland, eruption, earthquake, ANC, ANC promo Read More: volcano Iceland eruption earthquake