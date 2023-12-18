Drone footage shows flooding in India's Tamil Nadu after heavy rain

Watch more on iWantTFC

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu was lashed by torrential rainfall on Monday (December 18) causing flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the region.

Earlier this month, Cyclone Michaung had barrelled into the southern Indian coast on December 5 with intense winds, its arrival preceded by torrential rains and flooding that killed at least 13 people.

Drone footage from south Tamil Nadu showed vehicles and buildings partially submerged in flood water after heavy rainfall. —Report from Reuters