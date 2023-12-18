Watch more on iWantTFC

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday (December 17) he plans the "largest deportation in American history" if reelected in 2024.

Speaking at a rally in Reno, Nevada, Trump also called U.S. President Joe Biden a "low IQ individual" and the "worst, most incompetent and most corrupt president" in the history of the United States.

One day earlier, on Saturday (December 16), the former president said that undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country," repeating language that has previously drawn criticism as xenophobic and echoing of Nazi rhetoric.

Trump made the comments during a campaign event in New Hampshire where he railed against the record number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S. border illegally.

