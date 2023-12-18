8 dead, at least 80 injured in Guinea fuel depot blaze

Watch more on iWantTFC

At least eight people were killed and 84 injured after a blast at an oil terminal in Guinea's capital, Conakry, early on Monday (December 18), a senior police officer said, adding that the blaze was being contained.

A huge fire and billowing black smoke was captured on video shot from a distance as firefighters rushed to the area, while several tanker trucks left the depot, escorted by soldiers and police.

The explosion at the West African nation's main oil terminal rocked the Kaloum administrative district in downtown Conakry, blowing out the windows of several nearby homes and forcing hundreds to flee, according to a Reuters witness.

The origin of the fire was unknown, the government said in a statement, adding that an investigation would be launched. —Report from Reuters