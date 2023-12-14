WHO urges ban on flavored vapes

Watch more on iWantTFC

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday (December 14) urged governments to treat e-cigarettes similarly to tobacco and ban all flavors, threatening cigarette companies' bets on smoking alternatives.

Some researchers, campaigners and governments see e-cigarettes, or vapes, as a key tool in reducing the death and disease caused by smoking. But the U.N. agency said "urgent measures" were needed to control them.

Citing studies, it said there was insufficient evidence that vapes helped smokers quit, that they were harmful to health and that they could drive nicotine addiction among non-smokers, especially children and young people.

The WHO called for changes, including bans on all flavoring agents like menthol, and the application of tobacco control measures to vapes. Those include high taxes and bans on use in public places.

The WHO has no authority over national regulations, and only provides guidance. But its recommendations are often adopted voluntarily.

(Production: Bernat Parera)