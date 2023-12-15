Israeli soldiers reciting Jewish prayers inside mosque removed

Watch more on iWantTFC

Footage circulating on social media on Thursday (December 14) showed Israeli soldiers singing and reciting Jewish prayers through speakers inside a mosque in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

The videos showed soldiers inside an empty mosque in Jenin, using a microphone to recite a Jewish prayer in the style of a Islamic call to prayer.

One soldier could be heard addressing residents of the Jenin refugee camp in Arabic, saying "we do not accept the presence of terrorists in the camp."

The location of the videos were verified using buildings, the minaret and trees which matched file video, street view and satellite imagery of the mosque.

One continuous video also shows the soldiers inside the mosque then the streets outside, which match the satellite imagery.

Reuters was not able to independently verify on what date the videos were filmed.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned what it said was a mockery of the religious sanctum.

Asked about the events, the Israeli army told reporters the soldiers were immediately removed from operational activity.

"The behaviour of the soldiers in the videos is serious and stands in complete opposition to the values of the IDF. The soldiers will be disciplined accordingly," the military said.

(Production: George Sargent, Deniz Uyar, Zainab Elhaj)