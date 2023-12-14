Home  >  Overseas

Rocket fragment hits Israel supermarket

Reuters

Posted at Dec 14 2023 08:58 AM

A fragment of an intercepted rocket hit a supermarket in Israel's Ashdod on Wednesday (December 13), local media reported.

A short video showed a fragment of the rocket on the floor among shelves with products, rubble and a damaged ceiling in the supermarket.

