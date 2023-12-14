Watch more on iWantTFC

The pope, who turns 87 on Sunday, spoke about wars, migration, his health and old age on Tuesday, in an interview with Mexico's N+ television to mark the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

In the interview with the network's Vatican correspondent, Valentina Alazraki, taped before the pope presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, Francis appeared to have recovered from a bout of bronchitis.

He laughed often while discussing subjects such as his health, migration, his relationship with the late Pope Benedict XVI, and travel plans. He said his health was good but asked for prayers as he deals with the limitations of old age.

He acknowledged that since Benedict's death a year ago perhaps he had become less patient and more firm with his more strident conservative critics who saw the late pope as their standard bearer.

Watch more News on iWantTFC