Reuters Posted at Dec 14 2023 11:28 AM

The pope, who turns 87 on Sunday, spoke about his relationship with Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, on Tuesday, in an interview with Mexico's N+ television to mark the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. In the interview with the network's Vatican correspondent, Valentina Alazraki, taped before the pope presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, Francis had a conciliatory tone when he was asked about right-wing Milei, who in past years had called Pope Francis everything from a "son of a bitch" to an "imbecile" to the devil's man on earth. Francis, who hasn't gone back to his home country Argentina since he was appointed, said his trip to the South American nation is pending.