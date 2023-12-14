Heavy snowfall blankets China cities; temperatures to plunge further

Watch more on iWantTFC

Cold weather gripped large swathes of China on Thursday (December 14), with sharp falls in temperature forecast over the next two days, particularly in the south.

Images shown by state broadcaster CCTV showed heavy snowfall disrupting trains and roads in many cities. The Beijing Transportation Department dispatched more than 6,600 emergency responders and more than 2,200 snowplows, CCTV reported.

The China Meteorological Administration said most regions in China were expected to drop a further 8 to 12 degrees Celsius over the next two days, while temperatures in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern Shaanxi, eastern Jilin, and eastern Liaoning could plunge by more than 20 degrees Celsius.

China has grappled with weather extremes this year, from ultra-low temperatures in January to record rainfall and a blistering hot summer in wild swings that scientists blame on climate change. — Report from Reuters