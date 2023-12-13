Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan join world leaders at UN refugees forum

Watch more on iWantTFC

Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Ke Huy Quan on Wednesday (December 13) joined thousands of U.N. officials, politicians, aid and business groups in Geneva to seek solutions to a record displacement crisis as the U.N. refugee agency aims to counter a burgeoning Western narrative that casts refugees as a threat.

A record 114 million people around the world have been driven from their homes, including around 40 million refugees fleeing dozens of active conflicts including in Sudan and Ukraine.

UNHCR hosts the Global Refugee Forum every four years under an existing framework to share responsibilities for refugees fairly.

More than 4,000 people are set to attend the Geneva event including eight heads of state and some 30 foreign affairs ministers. Refugees themselves make up about 10% of participants.

Over the three days, attendees are expected make pledges around specific issues such as education. Currently, only 60% of refugee children are enrolled in school. — Report from Reuters