Pope calls for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

Pope Francis on Wednesday (December 13) renewed his call for an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza and pleaded for an end to suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians.

"I renew my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," the leader of the world's more than 1.35 billion Catholics said during his Wednesday audience.

On Wednesday the United Nations, which has also called for an immediate ceasefire, said flight from Israel's bombardment of Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel has also internally displaced 85% of the Palestinian enclave's population.

Israel's assault on Gaza to root out Hamas has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians including many children and wounded nearly 50,000 since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Israel is facing growing diplomatic isolation with U.S. President Joe Biden telling the longtime ally its "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians was hurting international support. — Report from Reuters