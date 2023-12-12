Oil spill in Bolivia affects birds

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rescuers in Bolivia are working to de-oil birds after a spill in Lake Titicaca.

The spill came from a vegetable oil truck that overturned in November. Some of the most affected are the Andean coots, a species of bird native to the region. According to local media, over 100 of them have died.

Environmental group APLAB, who is collaborating with the local government in the rescues, has called for the company responsible for the spill to take responsibility for cleaning up the lake and animals.

(Production: Santiago Limachi, Monica Machicao, Nina Lopez)

