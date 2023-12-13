2 Israeli hostages killed in Gaza: Israeli Army

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli troops recovered the bodies of two hostages seized by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7, the military said on Tuesday (December 12) , as fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip.

Eden Zecharya, 27, is one of the people captured at the Nova music party in Re'im just outside Gaza, was found by Israeli forces inside Gaza.

In addition, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the body of Warrant officer Ziv Dado was found in Gaza during the fighting with Hamas militants.

"Hamas is holding our people hostage in brutal conditions while hiding among and under the people of Gaza, among and under the people of Gaza."

In all, some 240 hostages were seized during the Oct. 7 attack, in which some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel responded to the Oct. 7 attack with its heaviest-ever bombardment of Gaza and with a ground invasion of the enclave that together have killed more than 18,412 people, around 40% of them under 18. 50,100 were injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza , according to Gaza health ministry.

