Fireball erupts as tornado hits Nashville electrical substation

A tornado caused a fireball to erupt at an electric facility near Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday (December 9), CCTV footage showed.

According to the Nashville Electric Service, flames engulfed power equipment at the substation, during one of the many tornadoes which struck the state over the weekend.

Severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee left at least six people dead on Saturday and caused what local emergency services described as extensive damage, with tens of thousands of residents without power.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville ended the severe weather threat for all middle Tennessee late on Saturday. — Report from Reuters