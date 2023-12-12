CCTV video appears to show Israeli soldiers fire at wounded Palestinian

Watch more on iWantTFC

This video contains scenes that viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CCTV footage obtained by Reuters appeared to show Israeli soldiers firing as a group of Palestinians start running, with a wounded Palestinian, lying on the ground, being shot, during a raid into the Far'a refugee camp near Tubas in the northern West Bank on Friday (December 8).

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location of the footage.

The Israeli army, when shown the video, told Reuters it was reviewing the incident due to “suspicions that during this incident, illegal shooting was carried out."

“The findings of the review will be submitted to the Military Prosecutor's Office for consideration,” a spokesperson wrote.

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on Friday (December 8) during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off a gunfight, medics and witnesses said.

The army said it sent troops to Al Fara, near Tubas, to detain two suspected militants. They were shot at and fired back, killing at least two gunmen, the army statement said.

A Palestinian witness confirmed seeing a gunman battling the Israelis.

There were no immediate claims for any of the dead from armed Palestinian factions. The five were each buried with Palestinian flags, rather than factional flags, as shrouds, witnesses said.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence in parallel to Israel's war with Hamas Islamists in Gaza, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday (December 12) in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

Prior to this attack, the health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by gunmen of the Islamist movement Hamas operating out of Gaza. —Report from Reuters