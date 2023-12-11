Alive! Couple rescued under rubble after Gaza bombing

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Palestine Red Crescent Society Emergency Medical Services teams successfully rescued a couple from under the rubble in central Gaza following a house bombing on Sunday night (December 10).

According to the Red Crescent, the couple's 22-year-old son lost his life in the blast but the survivors were transported by ambulance to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas intensified across Gaza, fuelling fears flagged by the United Nations at the weekend of a breakdown in public order and a mass exodus of Palestinians into Egypt.

The narrow coastal strip has been under a full Israeli blockade since the start of the conflict more than two months ago and the border with Egypt is the only other way out.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes and residents say it is impossible to find refuge in the densely populated enclave.

(Production: Pola Grzanka, Isaine Blatry)