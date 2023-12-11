Whale joins swimmers close to Australian beach

Watch more on iWantTFC

A large whale was seen swimming in shallow waters close to a beach in Perth, Australia, eyewitness video captured on Saturday (December 9) showed.

Drone video showed the moment about a dozen swimmers at Port Beach swam up to the aquatic mammal and touched it.

According to local media reports, the whale swam away to deeper waters after about one hour. People who saw the giant mammal said they were concerned for the whale's health and safety due to its unusual proximity to the beach, media reports said.

(Production: Maria Laguna, Vinaya K, Lion Schellerer)