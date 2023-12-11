Drone images reveal Tennessee tornado destruction

Watch more on iWantTFC

Severe storms and tornadoes claimed the lives of at least six people and left a trail of destruction in parts of Tennessee this weekend as emergency crews set out on Sunday (December 10) to check, clear and restore power to areas hard-hit by severe storms.

The six fatalities were reported by officials in Montgomery County and in Nashville. A toddler was one of the three victims of the storms in the Nashville area, police said, and 13 people in stable condition were transported to nearby hospitals.

Shelters were opened in Nashville, its suburbs and the city of Clarksville in Montgomery County, one of the hardest-hit areas, to offer assistance to people who may have been temporarily displaced by the tornadoes.

More than 40,000 people in Tennessee were left without power as of Sunday morning, according to outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

