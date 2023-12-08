Home > Overseas Pope Francis meets Ukrainian boy badly burned in Russian attack ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2023 01:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ukrainian eight-year-old Roman Oleksiv, who survived a Russian missile attack in July last year, met Pope Francis at the end of the weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. He lost his mother when a cruise missile struck the central town of Vinnytsia last July. It was one of the deadliest single attacks since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began early in 2022. Oleksiv suffered shrapnel wounds, a broken arm and burns over 45% of his body. During the weekly general audience, the pontiff called for peace in the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. 'When will it end?': Ukrainians turn to psychics for war forecasts Despite rising demand, arms sales hampered by production woes: study (Production: Oriana Boselli) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Pope Francis, Ukraine, Russia, war, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Pope Francis Ukraine Russia war