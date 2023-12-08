Pope Francis meets Ukrainian boy badly burned in Russian attack

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ukrainian eight-year-old Roman Oleksiv, who survived a Russian missile attack in July last year, met Pope Francis at the end of the weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

He lost his mother when a cruise missile struck the central town of Vinnytsia last July.

It was one of the deadliest single attacks since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began early in 2022.

Oleksiv suffered shrapnel wounds, a broken arm and burns over 45% of his body.

During the weekly general audience, the pontiff called for peace in the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

(Production: Oriana Boselli)