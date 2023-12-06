Home  >  Overseas

Shoppers in lucky escape as car crashes into Peru store

Posted at Dec 07 2023 12:27 AM

A video from Peru captured a lucky escape from shoppers after vehicles crashed near a store.

The vehicles crashed near a shop front in Chiclayo, Peru, on Saturday (December 2).

CCTV footage from the affected business showed the moment of the crash, with one woman outside the store avoiding a direct hit thanks to a street pole. — Report from Reuters
