Home > Overseas Shoppers in lucky escape as car crashes into Peru store ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2023 12:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A video from Peru captured a lucky escape from shoppers after vehicles crashed near a store. The vehicles crashed near a shop front in Chiclayo, Peru, on Saturday (December 2). CCTV footage from the affected business showed the moment of the crash, with one woman outside the store avoiding a direct hit thanks to a street pole. — Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: Peru accident overseas