NASA marks 25th anniversary of ISS with crew

NASA officials and ISS crew members celebrated the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday (December 6) with a live talk between astronauts in space and officials at the Johnson Space Center.

NASA Associate Administrator, Bob Cabana, listed the significant achievements since the ISS was first launched, highlighting the 3000 research and educational investigations carried out by 108 countries, according to NASA. Cabana expressed his admiration for the crew's work in conducting scientific investigations aimed at improving life on Earth and preparing humanity for further space exploration.

The ISS Mission Commander, Andreas Mogensen, reflected on his experience of the unique challenge of weightlessness in space and the fascinating range of experiments conducted on board. Morgensen expressed hope that more countries and private companies would get involved in utilizing a laboratory in low-Earth orbit.

ISS mission's Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara provided insights into life on the ISS, highlighting the global effort involved in every aspect of the missions, including their sustenance, research, and even the flight of the Space Station, operated by teams of controllers based in mission control centers worldwide.

On November 20, 1998, Russia ushered in a new era in space exploration by launching the first module of the $60 billion International Space Station. A Russian Proton rocket blasted off from Baikonur cosmodrome in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan. It was carrying the Russian-built, but U.S.-financed, Zarya navigation and communications module toward its orbit.

The modules were assembled in space on December 7, 1998. Bringing together the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada, the $60 billion project, the first International Space Station (ISS), became the most expensive home man had built at the moment. — Report from Reuters