China's in-orbit Shenzhou-17 crew have recently reaped another harvest of the vegetables cultivated in their "space garden", the country's new-generation space-based vegetable cultivation apparatus, during their mission in the Tiangong space station.

The "space garden" has a modular and open structure designed by researchers at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center.

The cultivation device allows for easy operation and enables adjustments of temperature, humidity, oxygen, and carbon dioxide levels to create optimal environments for plant growth. Meanwhile, astronauts have the flexibility to tend to the plants at any time.

Introduced during the Shenzhou-16 mission, the "space garden" is positioned upside down in the space station. The plants grown in the device are watered in the opposite direction from that on Earth.

The "space garden" is a newly designed second-generation recyclable device that delivers water and nutrients directly to the plant roots without the need for a substrate.

Its notable feature is the capability to support successive and multiple planting cycles, which establishes the groundwork for future large-scale planting in space.

Furthermore, researchers are developing a new generation of plant cultivation techniques aimed at minimizing waste and enhancing recycling rates.

The first-generation "space garden" was utilized in previous missions, including the Shenzhou-11 mission in 2016 and the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022, enabling astronauts to successfully cultivate lettuce, wheat, rice, and arabidopsis within the space station.