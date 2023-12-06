Trump says won't be a dictator if elected 'except for day one'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Donald Trump said on Tuesday (December 5) that he will not become a dictator if he becomes U.S. president again except "on day one," after warnings from Democrats and some Republicans that America was in danger of becoming an autocracy if he wins the 2024 election.

Republican presidential candidate Trump had to be asked twice during a televised town hall event in Iowa to deny that he would abuse power to seek revenge on political opponents if re-elected to the White House. Trump said on the "day one" he referred to, he would use his presidential powers to close the southern border with Mexico and expand oil drilling.

Trump, seeking a second White House term in a likely election re-match with Democratic President Joe Biden, has frequently promised "retribution" on political opponents if he gains power again.

The frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination was appearing at a Fox News event before a friendly audience in Davenport, Iowa, the state where the party's nominating contest kicks off on Jan. 15.