Albanian opposition smoke-bombs parliament

An Albanian opposition member of parliament (MP) has disrupted a plenary session of the parliament on Monday (December 4), igniting smoke bombs and setting paper on fire, accusing the government of trying to silence the opposition.

Democratic Party of Albanian MP, Flamur Noka, held the smoke bomb in the center of the parliament chamber where Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialist Party has a majority.

Last month, prosecutors charged the de-facto leader of the Democratic Party of Albanian, Sali Berisha, a former prime minister, and his son-in-law, with corruption over a land deal involving the grounds of a sports club. They accused him of using his influence as premier from 2005 to 2009 to exert pressure "for the conclusion of the privatization procedures in favor of others including his daughter's husband".

Berisha accuses Rama of orchestrating the prosecution against him. Rama denies the accusation.

On November 20 the opposition Democratic Party members also set off smoke bombs and lit a small fire in parliament to try and stop the chamber from voting on the 2024 budget. — Report from Reuters