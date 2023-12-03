Home > Overseas Explosions, flares, plumes of smoke seen over Israel-Gaza border Reuters Posted at Dec 03 2023 05:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Plumes of smoke and explosions could be seen in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 3), the third day since the week-long truce between Israel and Hamas has ended. Seven Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house east of Rafah city in southern Gaza, the Hamas-led interior ministry said on Sunday. The Israeli military said on Saturday (December 2), that it had hit more than 400 targets since fighting resumed on Friday (December 1). —Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos Israel, IsraelHamas, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Israel Gaza Hamas war overseas