Hamas violated ceasefire, Israel says

An Israeli government spokesperson said Hamas violated the ceasefire by launching rocket fire and not releasing female and children hostages as agreed under a temporary truce deal that ended at 7am on Friday (December 1).

Eylon Levy told a press briefing via zoom that Hamas was still holding on to hostages in violation of humanitarian law "and every norm of humanity."

He said Hamas has been conducting a "serial and sadistic abuse" of hostages, and accounts of children who've been released tell of physical and psychological "torture."

Levy said the Israeli army has supplied information to Gaza civilians on evacuation zones and areas that are target for military strikes.

Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza and rocket sirens blared in southern Israel on Friday as war resumed after a week-old truce ran out with no deal to extend it.

Hamas said Israel bore responsibility for the end of the truce. — Report from Reuters