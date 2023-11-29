Ship grounded off Istanbul coast due to storm

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Turkish-flagged tanker ran aground off the coast of Istanbul early on Wednesday (November 29) due to stormy weather, Turkey's maritime authority said.

All of 11 crew personnel were evacuated from the ship, Kadriye Ana, which ran aground around 1 am local time on Wednesday (1000 GMT on Tuesday), it said. Wind speeds were around 50 kilometers per hour near Istanbul around that time, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service. — Report from Reuters