Swerving to avoid a crater left in the road by a strike, the donkey trots steadily along streets disfigured by debris and rubbish, then slows down to navigate a narrow passageway people have cleared through the rubble of destroyed apartment blocks.

With a dearth of fuel caused by Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip since the start of its war against Hamas, donkey carts have become an essential mode of transport for people and goods in the bombarded Palestinian territory.

A Reuters crew travelled on Wednesday with Mohammed al Najar, whose home in Khan Younis was destroyed by an air strike and who is now living with his family in a school in Khuza'a, about 8 km (5 miles) away on the eastern outskirts of town.

"It's hard to move so we use donkey carts. Unfortunately it takes us three to four hours to reach Khan Younis," said al-Najar, speaking on the back of the cart.

The relatively slow pace allowed for a clear view of a cityscape scarred by war as the donkey clip-clopped past one scene of destruction after another.

Some buildings had been completely destroyed, reduced to piles of broken concrete with metal rods sticking out and traces of colour where people's clothing and possessions lay amid the grey chaos.

Others were damaged to different degrees -- a pockmarked facade, a hole in a wall, missing windows. One was just an empty shell, still standing thanks to supporting pillars, but with no walls.

Sheets of corrugated iron lay on the ground, bent at strange angles, and piles of rubbish and debris were everywhere.

There were hardly any motor vehicles on the road, just the odd scooter. Bicycles were more common, as well as other donkey carts. Mostly, people were on foot. Two men carried a cooking gas cylinder, sharing the weight between them.

At several locations, buildings on both sides of the road had been flattened, and people had cleared passageways just wide enough for one car to pass.

The cart driver slowed down his donkey through those passageways to allow pedestrians going the other way to squeeze past, and men on bicyles cried out to him to give way.

The destruction in Khan Younis is not as extreme as in Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza that have borne the brunt of Israel's military campaign. Drone footage from the north shows large areas have been blasted into moonscapes.

The war began on Oct. 7 when militants from Hamas, the armed group that runs Gaza, rampaged through southern Israel, killing 1,200 people including babies and children, and seizing about 240 hostages of all ages.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched an all-out assault on Gaza that has killed more than 15,000 people, four in ten of them children, according to health officials there. It has also displaced most of the population into schools and camps where sanitary conditions are catastrophic.

Wednesday was the sixth day of a truce between Israel and Hamas that has allowed more aid trucks into the strip as well as releases of some Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. Diplomatic efforts were underway to try and extend the truce.

Al-Najar, in common with most people in Gaza, did not want the fighting to resume. He was crushed by the loss of his home.

"They didn't leave a tree or a stone," he said, appealing to God to bring the war to an end and allow life to go back to what it was like before.

