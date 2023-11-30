CCTV footage shows Jerusalem bus stop attack

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video obtained by Reuters shows the moments of a fatal shooting at a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem during the morning rush hour on Thursday (November 30).

Two Palestinian attackers opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding eight others, Israeli police said.

Other video showed people running from the scene.

"The terrorists arrived at the scene by car in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a handgun," police said. "The terrorists began shooting at civilians before subsequently being killed at the scene."

The shooters came from East Jerusalem and were stopped by off-duty soldiers and another civilian who was nearby, police said.

Security camera footage obtained by Reuters showed the attack. A white car is seen stopped beside a crowded bus stop. Two men then step out, guns drawn, and run at the crowd as people scatter. Shortly afterwards the Palestinian attackers are gunned down.

Reuters was able to verify the location by matching the road layout, buildings, street lights and surrounding structures with file images. The vehicle and location were also matched in footage released by Reuters. — Report from Reuters