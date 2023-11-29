Watch more on iWantTFC

Japan on Wednesday said it received information that a US military Osprey aircraft disappeared from radar in southwest Japan the same day.

The Osprey disappeared from radar at 2:40 p.m. local time (0540 GMT), Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters during a regular news conference, adding that along with confirming the severity of injuries, “rescue efforts are the highest priority for the government".

There were eight people onboard the missing aircraft, Japan's coast guard said.

The tilt-rotor plane, which can fly both like a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, is operated by the US Marines, US Navy and the Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF).

(Production: Tom Bateman)