Fierce storms killed three people on the Russian and Crimean Black Sea coast on Monday (November 27), with hundreds evacuated.

State news agency TASS reported that one person had been killed in the resort city of Sochi, another on the Russian-held Crimean peninsula, and a third person onboard a vessel in the Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea from the Russian mainland.

Storms have been raging in the Black Sea since Friday.

Video published online showed large waves sweeping over the seafront in the town of Adler near Sochi. In the Crimean town of Yevpatoriya, streets were flooded.

(Production: Daria Shamonova, Mariana Sandoval)